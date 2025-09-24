The longtime general manager of the Centereach Buffalo Wild Wings, died Friday, Aug. 22, at the age of 52, according to his obituary. A cause of death was not given.

Now, Doherty is being remembered for his tireless work ethic, generosity, and the way he made both coworkers and customers alike feel like family.

“We’re saddened to share the unexpected passing of Mike Doherty, a respected friend, father, and member of the community,” Samantha Cianciolo, of Selden, wrote on a GoFundMe campaign.

Friends said Doherty’s influence stretched far beyond the walls of Buffalo Wild Wings.

“Mike was a pillar in the community,” longtime friend Bob Carpenter wrote in a tribute on Facebook. Carpenter recalled how Doherty started working at the Irish Coffee Pub in East Islip at just 13 years old, later becoming co-owner of Coopersmith’s (now Jackson Hall) and Oysterman’s Restaurant in Sayville.

For the past 15 years, Doherty served as general manager of Buffalo Wild Wings in Centereach, which Carpenter noted has ranked among the highest-grossing locations worldwide.

“His dedication to bringing people together over good food and great company touched so many lives,” Carpenter said.

Carpenter also described Doherty, a father of two, as the “true patriarch” of his extended family.

“No matter how busy life got, he always found time for everyone — offering guidance, support, and love to those around him,” he wrote. “He was the steady presence that held everyone together.”

That same spirit of generosity carried into the wider community. Doherty was often the first to organize a fundraiser or step in to help someone in need, friends said.

Even in death, his giving nature endures. Doherty was an organ donor, and according to Carpenter, his gift of life has already saved three people, with more expected.

On Doherty’s obituary page, colleagues remembered not just a boss, but a mentor and friend.

“Mike was my manager at BWW and I always knew that when I walked in and he was there, the restaurant was in good hands,” wrote Christian Griffin. “One of the best managers I could ask for.”

Omar Jordan, who worked under Doherty for two years, said, “He wasn’t only my boss, he was my friend. The best boss ever. I am gonna miss you, Mike.”

Cianciolo is hoping to assist Doherty’s two children and help cover funeral expenses.

“Mike touched countless lives both personally and professionally,” she said. “In this time of loss, it is our turn to give back to Mike and his family.”

