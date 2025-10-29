The girl was in a dressing room around 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 19 when a man allegedly reached under the door with his phone and began recording, police said. Her father saw what happened, confronted the man, and the suspect ran off on foot, authorities said.

Following an investigation by Sixth Squad detectives, Aqeel Ahmad, 53, of College Road in Selden, was arrested in his car at College Road and Galaxie Lane around 6:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 28, police said.

Ahmad was charged with Unlawful Surveillance in the Second Degree and Endangering the Welfare of a Child, according to the release. He was held overnight at the Sixth Precinct and was scheduled for a preliminary arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip on Wednesday, Oct. 29.

Anyone with information or who believes they may have been victimized is asked to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.

