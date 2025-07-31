90-Year-Old Driver Collides With Motorcyclist Causing Serious Injuries In Centereach: Police

The crash happened when the motorcyclist was traveling northbound on Wireless Road and collided with a Honda Civic that was traveling southbound and attempting a left-hand turn onto Lynn Street at 10:09 a.m., according to police.

The motorcyclist, a 33-year-old from Brentwood, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital with serious injuries. The Civic’s driver, Ruth Cohen, of Coram, was also taken to Stony Brook University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, detectives said.

Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS or via the P3 Tips app.

