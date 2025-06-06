The woman was discovered in a parked vehicle outside the Tall Oaks apartments in Moriches, located off Moriches-Middle Island Road, at around 8:20 a.m. Friday, June 6, a Suffolk County Police spokesperson confirmed to Daily Voice.

Authorities did not speculate on a possible motive for the killing, and no suspects had been arrested as of Friday afternoon. The victim’s identity was being withheld pending family notification.

Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the death.

This is a developing story–check back to Daily Voice for updates.

