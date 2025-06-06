Fair 76°

Woman Shot Dead In Car At Tall Oaks Apartments In Moriches

A murder investigation is underway after a woman was found shot to death inside a car at a Long Island apartment complex.

The Tall Oaks apartment complex in Moriches.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Canva user MattGush
The woman was discovered in a parked vehicle outside the Tall Oaks apartments in Moriches, located off Moriches-Middle Island Road, at around 8:20 a.m. Friday, June 6, a Suffolk County Police spokesperson confirmed to Daily Voice.

Authorities did not speculate on a possible motive for the killing, and no suspects had been arrested as of Friday afternoon. The victim’s identity was being withheld pending family notification.

Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the death.

This is a developing story–check back to Daily Voice for updates.

