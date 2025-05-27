Wilmer Castillo-Garcia, 22 was arrested at his Mastic residence on Tuesday, May 27, in connection with the incident at William Floyd Middle School in Moriches in March.

An investigation found that Castillo-Garcia supplied marijuana gummies to a student, who then passed them out to around a dozen other students on campus, Suffolk County Police said. Eleven students became ill and were taken to the hospital by ambulance, as Daily Voice reported.

Following an investigation by Narcotics Section detectives and Seventh Precinct officers, authorities executed a search warrant Tuesday at a home on Van Buren Street in Mastic, where they seized cocaine, cash, and evidence of drug sales, police said.

Castillo-Garcia was arrested on suspicion of:

Two counts of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree

Two counts of Unlawful Sale of Cannabis or Concentrated Cannabis

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th Degree

Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Two additional men were also arrested during the operation:

Breiner Mayen-Balcarcel, 20, of Mastic, charged with two counts of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th Degree

Carlos Mendez-Aviles, 21, of Mastic, charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th Degree

Castillo-Garcia and Mayen-Balcarcel are being held overnight at the Seventh Precinct and are scheduled for arraignment on Wednesday, May 28, at First District Court in Central Islip. Mendez-Aviles will be arraigned at a later date.

