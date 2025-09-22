Gretchen Altman was driving a 2024 Tesla Model Y westbound when she attempted to turn left into a driveway and collided with an eastbound 2001 Harley-Davidson, police said.

The rider a 24-year-old from East Moriches, was taken by ambulance to NYU Langone Hospital–Suffolk with serious injuries, police said.

Neither Altman nor a juvenile passenger in the Tesla was hurt, police said. Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Seventh Squad detectives at 631-852-8752.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Center Moriches-East Moriches and receive free news updates.