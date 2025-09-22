Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Accepting Nominations Now Through Wednesday, October 1st
Fair 64°

SHARE

Motorcyclist, 24, Seriously Hurt In Montauk Hwy Crash: PD

A left-turn crash seriously injured a motorcyclist on Montauk Highway near Kristine Estates in East Moriches on Monday, Sept. 22, at 1:47 p.m., Suffolk County Police said.

A 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle.

A 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle.

 Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons/UCIMBZ
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

Gretchen Altman was driving a 2024 Tesla Model Y westbound when she attempted to turn left into a driveway and collided with an eastbound 2001 Harley-Davidson, police said. 

The rider a 24-year-old from East Moriches, was taken by ambulance to NYU Langone Hospital–Suffolk with serious injuries, police said. 

Neither Altman nor a juvenile passenger in the Tesla was hurt, police said. Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks, police said. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Seventh Squad detectives at 631-852-8752.

to follow Daily Voice Center Moriches-East Moriches and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE