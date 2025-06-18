James Quininchetta, 40, of Ridge, was arraigned on murder and weapons charges in Suffolk County Court on Wednesday, June 18, in the killing of 33-year-old Rebecca Roth.

Quininchetta took a rideshare to Roth’s Moriches apartment complex, Heatherwood Apartments, at around 12:30 a.m. on Friday, June 6, to confront her over money she allegedly owed him, according to the Suffolk County DA’s office.

When Roth refused to pay, Quininchetta opened fire, shooting her seven times while she was sitting inside her parked Hyundai Elantra, prosecutors said. Roth’s body was discovered hours later by her mother, as Daily Voice reported. She had suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the torso.

Following the murder, Quininchetta fled the scene, disposing of the .45 caliber handgun and ammunition before taking another rideshare home, according to investigators.

Suffolk County Police recovered the alleged murder weapon in a nearby parking lot, and a K-9 unit later found a fanny pack filled with ammunition in a wooded area close to the complex exit. Spent shell casings and packaging were also recovered from the scene.

Quininchetta surrendered to Suffolk County Police shortly after midnight the following day and was formally arrested. He was indicted on one count of second-degree murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

A judge ordered that he be held without bail. He faces up to 40 years to life in prison if convicted.

“What was, at most, a minor financial dispute escalated to a senseless act of violence,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney. “Our office will seek justice for Rebecca Roth and her family.”

In the days after Roth’s death, her friends and family launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover funeral costs and support her young son, Pharaoh.

“Please keep her son Pharaoh, her mother Laura, and her sister Jessica Roth Christiansen in your thoughts and prayers,” organizer Kim Wershil wrote.

The fundraiser had raised over $4,800 as of Wednesday, June 19.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

