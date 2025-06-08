James Quininchetta, 40, of Ridge, was arrested Saturday, June 7, for shooting and killing Rebecca Roth in Moriches, Suffolk County police said.

The day before, Roth was found by her mother dead in a Hyundai Elantra outside of their home at the Tall Oaks Apartments, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

Quininchetta has been charged with second-degree murder and was scheduled to be arraigned in First District Court in Central Islip the same day.

In the days following her death, friends and family launched a GoFundMe campaign to help support Rebecca Roth’s young son and cover funeral costs.

“As you all may have heard, the Roth family has lost Rebecca tragically on Friday, June 6,” the fundraiser reads.

“Please keep her son Pharaoh, her mother Laura, and her sister Jessica Roth Christiansen in your thoughts and prayers.”

The GoFundMe, organized by Kim Wershil on behalf of Jessica Christiansen, had raised $2,000 as of press time.

“We are starting this GoFundMe to continue to support her son Pharaoh and for burial expenses for Rebecca.”

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-220-TIPS.

Click here to donate to Rebecca Roth's family.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Center Moriches-East Moriches and receive free news updates.