A Few Clouds 84°

SHARE

Two Tractor-Trailers Collide, Overturning In Catskill Thruway: NY State Police (Photos)

Two tractor-trailers collided on the New York State Thruway in Catskill early Monday morning, Aug. 11, overturning one of the rigs, state police announced.

The scene of the tractor-trailer crash on the Thruway.

The scene of the tractor-trailer crash on the Thruway.

 Photo Credit: NYSP
The scene of the tractor-trailer crash on the Thruway.

The scene of the tractor-trailer crash on the Thruway.

 Photo Credit: NYSP
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

The crash happened in the northbound lanes between Exits 20 and 21 around 4:45 a.m., according to the New York State Police.

Investigators said a 2024 Peterbilt driven by Andnet Yitna Kirubel, 28, of Windsor, Ontario, Canada, was traveling north in the left lane when he tried to merge right and struck the rear of a 2018 Freightliner. The Freightliner was driven by 56-year-old Jorge Montes De Oca of Miami, Florida.

The Peterbilt continued to sideswipe the Freightliner before veering onto the right shoulder, where its cab overturned and its trailer came to rest against the guiderail, police said.

Neither driver was hurt, and no tickets were issued, troopers said.

to follow Daily Voice Catskill and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE