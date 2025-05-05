Missing Man, 31, Found Dead In Creek Near Catskill Home

Ian J. Shaham, age 31, of Catskill, was reported missing around 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 3, and found dead a day later at a Greene County home, New York State Police announced on Monday, May 5.

Troopers began their investigation at a residence on Cauterskill Road in Catskill, where Shaham was last known to be. When police returned to the area on Sunday, May 4, they found his body in a nearby creek.

Investigators said there were no signs of foul play.

State Police were assisted at the scene by the Greene County Sheriff's marine recovery unit.

More information about the death was not released.

