Woman, 26, Killed In Fiery I-87 Catskill Wreck Probed As Hit-Run Crash: Nysp

State Police believe a 26-year-old woman found dead on the side of I-87 after a fiery crash in the region is the victim of a hit-and-run.

 Photo Credit: New York State Police
Kathy Reakes
The incident occurred around 4 a.m. on Wednesday, December 11, near Exit 21 in Catskill, Greene County.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2014 Subaru was traveling southbound when it left the roadway for unknown reasons and struck the median, Trooper Jennifer Alvarez said.

The driver, Sara Llorens, age 26, of Burlington, VT, got out of the vehicle before it became engulfed in flames. Llorens was found dead on the northbound shoulder of I-87, Alvarez said. She added that the collision is being investigated as a hit-and-run.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact State Police at Catskill 518-622-8600/ 

