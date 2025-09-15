The incident happened around 12:45 a.m. Friday, Sept. 12, at Rainbow Cabins on State Route 32 in the town of Catskill, according to New York State Police.

Danny Fuller, of Catskill, illegally entered a cabin where a 48-year-old woman was asleep in bed and sexually assaulted her, police said. She woke up, a brief struggle followed, and Fuller fled to his nearby home.

A 3-year-old child under the woman’s care was also inside the cabin at the time. The child was not harmed.

Troopers located Fuller a short time later and took him into custody without incident. He faces charges of rape, burglary, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Fuller was arraigned in Cairo Town Court and ordered held at Greene County Jail without bail. A stay-away order of protection was also issued for the victim.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Catskill and receive free news updates.