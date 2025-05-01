Worker Ejected, Killed After Excavator Overturns At Carmel Construction Site

The incident happened on Wednesday, April 30, shortly after 9:30 a.m., when Carmel Police were notified of a workplace accident with injuries at a construction site at 6 Baldwin Place Rd., the department announced on Thursday, May 1.

Responding officers, along with units from the Mahopac Falls Volunteer Fire Department, Carmel Ambulance, and the Putnam County Bureau of Emergency Services, arrived to find that an excavator had overturned, partially ejecting and entrapping the operator.

The 49-year-old man, a Dutchess County resident from Pawling, was pronounced dead at the scene by Putnam County Paramedics, police said.

Authorities have not yet released the victim’s name, pending family notification.

The incident remains under active investigation by Carmel Police Detectives. Anyone who may have witnessed the accident is asked to contact the department at 845-628-1300.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

