Watch Out! Scammers Use 'Surveillance Video' Ploy to Demand Bitcoin In Putnam

In an announcement on Tuesday, Jan. 7, the Carmel Police Department in Putnam County said they had received reports of an email scam targeting those in the area.

According to the department, the scammers may include victims' accurate names and addresses in emails and will claim to have surveillance footage of them.

The sender will then request a "confidentiality tip" or "privacy tip" payment in Bitcoin, police said.

To avoid falling victim to the scheme, police advised residents to avoid clicking links from unknown senders and to avoid providing personal information in emails.

Those with questions can call Carmel Police at 845-628-1300.

