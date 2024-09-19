Fair 79°

SHARE

Warning Issued For Crime Pattern Involving Package Deliveries Throughout Putnam

Authorities in the Hudson Valley are warning residents to watch out for package thefts in the wake of a crime pattern involving deliveries. 

Package delivery.

Package delivery.

 Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons/Meanwell Packaging
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

In an announcement on Wednesday, Sept. 18, Putnam County Sheriff Kevin McConville warned residents to watch out for suspicious activity in their neighborhoods involving package deliveries. 

McConville's announcement came ahead of the launch of the new Apple iPhone 16 on Friday, Sept. 20, an expensive product that will likely be delivered to many households in the area. 

According to the Sheriff's Office, authorities have been made aware of an "ongoing crime pattern involving package deliveries" throughout the Hudson Valley. 

"We strongly urge homeowners to secure package deliveries upon receipt," McConville said. 

McConville also recommended that residents ask neighbors to accept a package if they will not be home. 

Anyone who witnesses suspicious activity can contact the Sheriff's Office at 845-225-4300. 

to follow Daily Voice Carmel and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE