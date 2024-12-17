Traffic Impact To Last Nearly 2 Years As $30M Road Project Begins Near Carmel HS

The project, which began in the Putnam County town of Carmel in September, will widen Fair Street from Simpson Road to Route 52, add sidewalks and streetlights, improve drainage, and create a new turning lane to make it easier to enter and exit the Carmel High School parking lot.

The work is expected to continue through summer 2026, Carmel Central School District officials said in an announcement on Friday, Dec. 13.

Putnam County Executive Kevin Byrne acknowledged the challenges ahead but emphasized the project’s long-term benefits.

“I’m not going to pretend this project will be easy,” Byrne said. “But it is essential for public safety and to make sure this road is sound for future generations.”

Tommy Feighery, Commissioner of the county’s Department of Public Works, urged drivers to remain cautious while navigating the active construction zone, which will include steel plates in some areas that could pose a hazard.

“If you can avoid Fair Street, avoid it,” Feighery said.

For Carmel High School students, staff, and parents, though, avoiding Fair Street is not an option. Despite this, school officials are optimistic about the end result.

“The construction will create challenges traffic-wise, but at its completion, the sidewalks and an additional turning lane will greatly benefit our school and community, especially in terms of student safety,” said Carmel High School Principal Brian Piazza.

Michael Klenotiz, Supervisor of Transportation for Carmel Central School District, said communication with the county would be critical to keeping school buses on schedule.

“When the state DOT was working on Route 311, they sent us emails every week telling us what to expect,” Klenotiz said. “That was extremely helpful because it let us plan our routes accordingly. I hope the county will do the same.”

