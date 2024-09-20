Threat Leads To Delayed Start For Carmel School District

At 5:55 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, in Putnam County, administrators were notified of a "possible, non-specific threat made by an individual" in the Carmel High School community.

This information was immediately shared with the Putnam County Sheriff's Office so that it could be investigated, according to a statement by the Carmel Central School District.

"This threat was not directly related to Carmel High School or any district school, but was a statement made on a group chat on Discord regarding a school threat," the district said.

Out of what it called "an abundance of caution," Carmel CSD and the Putnam County Sheriff's Office decided to place the Carmel Central School District Schools on a two-hour Delay.

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office has determined this threat as unsubstantiated and gave Carmel Central School District clearance to open all schools.

"Today, there will be increased police presence at schools, to ease any anxiety students may have about this concern," the district said in its statement. "We appreciate your understanding and patience, as we strive make sure our schools and students are safe every day."

