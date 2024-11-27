Carmel Assault Suspect Leads Cross-County Pursuit In U-Haul Van, Police Say

The incident began in Putnam County at around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27, when a domestic assault was reported on Stoneleigh Avenue in Carmel, according to Carmel Police.

Responding officers, along with units from the Putnam County Sheriff's Office, saw the suspect, later identified as 47-year-old Noel Mendez, of Fairview, NJ fleeing the scene in a white U-Haul van. Police said the suspect struck multiple police and civilian vehicles as he fled through Putnam, Dutchess, and Westchester counties.

The chase ended when Mendez was arrested by the New York State Police in Putnam Valley, officials said.

Authorities have confirmed that Mendez, the sole suspect, is in custody.

The investigation remains ongoing and is being conducted by Carmel Police Detectives in conjunction with partner law enforcement agencies.

Additional updates will be released as they become available, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

