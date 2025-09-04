Serious Crash Closes Route 52 Stretch In Kent (Developing)

The incident happened in the Town of Kent around 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 4 at Route 52 and Towners Road, according to the Putnam County Bureau of Emergency Services.

The area is expected to remain closed for an extended period of time. Lake Carmel Fire Department, Empress EMS, Town of Kent EMS, Kent Police, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, and EMS Director Cuomo all responded to the scene.

Kent Police said northbound drivers on Route 52 from Carmel can use Fair Street to Hill and Dale Road as a detour.

Authorities are urging drivers to avoid the area and expect delays. More information about the crash was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

