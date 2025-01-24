Rumor Of Illegal ATV Racing On Frozen Lake Sparks Police Crackdown In Carmel

The Carmel Police Department in Putnam County issued a stern advisory on Friday, Jan. 24, emphasizing that such events are unsanctioned, non-permitted, and prohibited under town regulations.

Police also noted that no frozen body of water in the town has been deemed safe for such use, adding to the potential dangers of the planned event.

To prevent the unauthorized activity, the Carmel Police Department will deploy additional officers to patrol areas around local waterways. Officers will enforce state and local laws pertaining to ATVs, with potential consequences including tickets, arrests, and vehicle impoundments. Parents or guardians of minors operating ATVs may also be held accountable for any violations.

Town officials reminded residents that Chapter 55 of the Carmel Town Code restricts the use of vehicles on frozen lakes or any other bodies of water within the town.

"Please ride safely in legally designated areas only," the department said.

