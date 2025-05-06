Police Raid Uncovers Property Stolen In Kent Burglary, Suspect Caught: Cops

Daniel Merusi, age 43, of Yorktown Heights, was arrested following a search of his residence tied to a burglary that occurred on Route 301 in the Town of Kent, the Kent Police Department announced on Tuesday, May 6.

Detectives said the search took place on Thursday, April 24, around 11 a.m., after a lengthy investigation led officers to believe Merusi had stolen items from the Kent residence.

When officers searched his home, they reportedly recovered multiple pieces of stolen property linked to the burglary.

Merusi was charged with second-degree burglary and third-degree grand larceny. He was arraigned in Kent Town Court.

