Overcast 64°

SHARE

Police Raid Uncovers Property Stolen In Kent Burglary, Suspect Caught: Cops

A Westchester County man has been charged in connection with a burglary in Putnam County after police say they found stolen property inside his home. 

Police lights

Police lights

 Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

Daniel Merusi, age 43, of Yorktown Heights, was arrested following a search of his residence tied to a burglary that occurred on Route 301 in the Town of Kent, the Kent Police Department announced on Tuesday, May 6.

Detectives said the search took place on Thursday, April 24, around 11 a.m., after a lengthy investigation led officers to believe Merusi had stolen items from the Kent residence.

When officers searched his home, they reportedly recovered multiple pieces of stolen property linked to the burglary.

Merusi was charged with second-degree burglary and third-degree grand larceny. He was arraigned in Kent Town Court. 

to follow Daily Voice Carmel and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE