'Death Investigation' Closes Road In Carmel (Developing)

Hughson Road in the town of Carmel is closed from Stoneleigh Avenue to Cross Road, Carmel Police announced on Thursday, Jan. 16 at 12:15 p.m.

Carmel Police Lt. Michael Bodo said they are conducting a "death investigation" at the scene. There is no sign of criminal conduct and no public safety concern for those in the area, he added.

"There is no danger to the public. Please seek alternate routes," the department said on social media.

More information has not yet been released.

This is a developing story.

