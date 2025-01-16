Mostly Cloudy 29°

'Death Investigation' Closes Road In Carmel (Developing)

A section of road in Putnam County is closed for a police investigation into a death.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Ben Crnic
Email me

Hughson Road in the town of Carmel is closed from Stoneleigh Avenue to Cross Road, Carmel Police announced on Thursday, Jan. 16 at 12:15 p.m. 

Carmel Police Lt. Michael Bodo said they are conducting a "death investigation" at the scene. There is no sign of criminal conduct and no public safety concern for those in the area, he added. 

"There is no danger to the public. Please seek alternate routes," the department said on social media. 

More information has not yet been released. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

