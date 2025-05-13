Pet Abusers Beware: New Animal Cruelty Reporting App Launches In Putnam

In a new partnership, the Putnam County SPCA has teamed up with SaferWatch, a public safety reporting app, to give residents a fast and easy way to report suspected animal cruelty with the tap of a screen, the SPCA announced on Tuesday, May 13.

The app allows users to submit tips anonymously or with contact information, and even upload photos or video evidence of suspected abuse. Reports are sent directly to SPCA law enforcement officers, helping speed up investigations and potentially saving animal lives.

"We are happy to provide, in addition to our 24/7 telephone hotline, an additional means to report animal cruelty in Putnam County," said SPCA Chief Ken Ross.

The partnership makes Putnam County one of the first in the region to adopt this kind of real-time reporting technology for animal welfare. The SaferWatch app has been used by police departments and first responders nationwide to bridge the gap between the public and law enforcement.

To use the app, residents must first download the SaferWatch app and then select “Putnam County SPCA." From there, they can submit tips via text, photo, or video.

Officials are urging residents to download the app today, noting that every report can make a difference in the fight against animal cruelty.

