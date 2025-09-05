Pedestrian Struck, Rushed To Hospital On Route 52 In Kent (Update)

The crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. near the intersection with Towners Road in Kent, when emergency responders received a report that a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle, according to Kent Police.

Kent officers soon rushed to the scene in addition to Kent EMS, the Lake Carmel Fire Department, Putnam County Sheriff's Office deputies, New York State Police, and the Putnam County Bureau of Emergency Services.

The victim was later taken to Danbury Hospital. Information about their condition was not immediately available.

The crash caused Route 52 to be closed between Towners Road and West Lake Shore Drive for an extended time on Thursday.

More information about the crash has not yet been released. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

