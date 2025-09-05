Overcast 70°

Pedestrian Struck, Rushed To Hospital On Route 52 In Kent (Update)

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Route 52 in Putnam County on Thursday evening, Sept. 4, causing a long road closure. 

The crash happened near Route 52 and Towners Road in Kent. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
The crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. near the intersection with Towners Road in Kent, when emergency responders received a report that a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle, according to Kent Police.

Kent officers soon rushed to the scene in addition to Kent EMS, the Lake Carmel Fire Department, Putnam County Sheriff's Office deputies, New York State Police, and the Putnam County Bureau of Emergency Services. 

The victim was later taken to Danbury Hospital. Information about their condition was not immediately available.

The crash caused Route 52 to be closed between Towners Road and West Lake Shore Drive for an extended time on Thursday. 

More information about the crash has not yet been released. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

