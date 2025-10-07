Mutilated Birds Found In Garbage Bag In Kent: Could Be Ritualistic Killings, SPCA Says

According to the Putnam County SPCA, the discovery was made around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 3, when the Town of Kent Police Department contacted SPCA detectives about a clear garbage bag found on Holland Drive near Route 52.

Inside the bag were two mutilated and decapitated roosters and one mutilated and decapitated white dove, investigators said.

The location of the find is just a short distance from previous scenes where other bags of mutilated animals have been found, incidents the SPCA believes may be ritualistic in nature.

One of these incidents occurred in April, when a bag containing a mutilated rooster and pigeon was found floating in Lake Carmel, near Route 52 and Route 311, as Daily Voice previously reported.

In that incident, the birds had been drained of blood, and objects resembling ritual artifacts were found inside the bag.

Detectives with the SPCA’s Law Enforcement Division are now investigating and asking the public for help.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Putnam County SPCA confidentially.

