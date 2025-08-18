Motorcyclist Crashes 20 Feet Down Embankment In Carmel

The crash happened in Carmel at around 11:56 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 17, at the intersection of Route 6 and Drewville Road, according to the Mahopac Volunteer Fire Department.

Responding crews found the rider about 20 feet down an embankment.

Firefighters worked alongside Carmel Police to reach and stabilize the victim, who was then transported to Westchester Medical Center for treatment.

Further details about the rider’s condition were not immediately released.

