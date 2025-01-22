Man's Suspicious Entry Into Putnam Hospital Triggers Months-Long Probe: Sheriff

The suspect, 59-year-old Edward Alexander of Newark, was charged with third-degree criminal trespass following an incident at Putnam Hospital in Carmel, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office announced on Wednesday, Jan. 22.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred on Oct. 25, 2024, when hospital security alerted investigators to a man who entered the building by following an employee through a secured card access door.

Security footage showed Alexander walking through the building with no apparent legitimate purpose, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators identified a vehicle linked to Alexander and were able to develop him as a suspect over the next several months. In December, an arrest warrant was issued by Judge Miller of the Town of Carmel Court.

On Tuesday, Jan. 21, Alexander was taken into custody at the Orange County Correctional Facility, where he had been held on a separate burglary charge. Investigators brought him to Southeast Court, where Judge Vercollone ordered him to be fitted with an electronic ankle monitor by the Putnam County Probation Department.

Alexander was then transported to the Putnam County Correctional Facility, where the monitor was secured. He was released pending a future court date in the Town of Carmel Court.

