Longtime Putnam Dispatcher, Court Officer Kieran O'Hagan Dies

O’Hagan, a longtime New York Supreme Court officer for more than two decades, died on Friday, Jan. 3 at the age of 64, according to his obituary.

Born to Arthur “Artie” O’Hagan and Bridget “Bryda” O’Hagan in 1960, O’Hagan grew up in the neighborhood of Washington Heights in Manhattan alongside his beloved sister, Kathleen “Kiki” O’Hagan Venedam. Despite a 10-year age gap, the siblings developed a deep bond as they grew older, his obituary said.

O’Hagan pursued a career as a court officer with the New York Supreme Court in the 1980s, a role he held with pride for over 20 years. During his time in Putnam County, he also served as a dispatcher for the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office and became a certified EMT, always ready to assist those in need.

Beyond his professional life, O’Hagan had a zest for life and creativity. A talented photographer, he founded a Facebook group, “Kieran’s Photography,” where he and others could share their work. He was also a HAM radio operator and a devoted Yankees fan, sticking with the team through thick and thin.

A lover of music and travel, O’Hagan was a passionate fan of artist Lindsey Stirling, traveling to see her shows across the country. His road trips often brought him to his “happy place” in the North Country, where he found peace and joy.

O’Hagan's legacy extended to his dedication to the Sheriff’s Office Cadet Program, where he was a steadfast volunteer and advocate, the Sheriff's Office said in a social media post memorializing him on Sunday, Jan. 5.

"His unwavering support for the Sheriff's Office Cadet Program was invaluable, and we can never thank him enough for his dedication," the Sheriff's Office wrote, adding, "He was always eager to volunteer and assist in any way possible, consistently among the first to show up at events and fundraisers."

O'Hagan is survived by his nephew, John Venedam, and his wife, Samantha, of Pennsylvania; his niece, Kimberly Dancy, of North Carolina; his grandniece and nephew, Hailey and Ash Venedam, of Pennsylvania; and his grandnephew, Marshall Dancy, of North Carolina. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Kathleen, and her husband, Robert Venedam.

A wake will be held on Thursday, January 9, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Cargain Funeral Home on Fowler Avenue in Carmel. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, January 10, at 10 a.m. at St. James the Apostle Church on Gleneida Avenue in Carmel, with a private cremation to follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Kieran’s memory to the American Cancer Society or the Alzheimer’s Association.

