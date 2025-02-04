Daniel "Danny" Hill, a lifelong member of the Lake Carmel Volunteer Fire Department in Putnam County, died on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, at the age of 86, the department announced on Monday, Feb. 3.

Born in Peekskill on Nov. 30, 1938, Hill grew up in The Bronx before spending the majority of his life in Lake Carmel, where he became a staple of the community.

Hill served in the US Navy from 1955 to 1961, before continuing a lifetime of service through the Lake Carmel Volunteer Fire Department, where he was honored with the Fifty Year Service Award and also served in the Putnam County Fire Police, according to his obituary.

Beyond his dedication to public service, Hill was known for his love of football, dining out at his favorite restaurants, and cherishing time with his family. He is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Beatrice, and his son, Michael.

A visitation for Hill will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5 at the Balsamo-Cordovano Funeral Home in Carmel at 15 Church St. A service will follow on Thursday, Feb. 6 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Lakes in Kent on Noonan Drive.

