ID Released Of Driver Killed In 4-Vehicle Pileup On I-84 In Kent (Update)

The crash happened around 1:45 p.m. on Monday, June 23, on I-84 westbound near mile marker 61.4 in the Town of Kent, Trooper Krystal Paolicelli of the New York State Police said in an update on Wednesday, June 25.

Investigators said 36-year-old Nodir Umarov of Brooklyn was driving a 2024 Ram truck in the right lane when he failed to stop for traffic slowing near a work zone. His truck slammed into the back of a 2017 Peterbilt tractor-trailer operated by a 34-year-old man from St. Petersburg, Florida.

The impact pushed the tractor-trailer into a 2015 Subaru Crosstrek driven by a 42-year-old man from Sandy Hook, Connecticut. Umarov’s vehicle also collided with a 2015 Nissan Altima driven by a 68-year-old man from Toccoa, Georgia.

Umarov, the only one who had been inside the Ram, died at the scene from his injuries, Paolicelli said. No other drivers were hurt.

The crash caused a full closure of I-84 westbound, with traffic diverted off at State Route 311 for much of the day. The roadway finally reopened around 8:22 p.m. Monday.

The investigation remains ongoing.

