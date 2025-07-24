Pop Culture Phenom Hulk Hogan, Pro Wrestling’s Biggest Star, Dies

Hogan, whose real name was Terry Gene Bollea and who became a global icon as professional wrestling’s most recognizable figure, has died at 71.

Born in Augusta, Georgia in 1953, the 6-foot-7, 300-pound Hogan launched his wrestling career in 1977 and skyrocketed to fame in the 1980s when he signed with the World Wrestling Federation (now WWE).

With his trademark blond horseshoe mustache, bandanas, and imposing physique, Hogan’s heroic “Real American” persona helped usher in a new era for wrestling, headlining eight of the first nine WrestleManias and becoming the face of a pop culture boom that drew millions to arenas and televisions worldwide.

Hogan’s influence extended far beyond wrestling. He starred in films such as Rocky III, No Holds Barred, and Suburban Commando, and on TV in Hogan Knows Best and Thunder in Paradise.

He fronted a rock band, lent his voice to animation, and launched multiple business ventures, from restaurants to energy drinks to his recent Real American Beer.

Over his storOver his storied wrestling career, Hogan performed for WWE, WCW, NJPW, and TNA, holding multiple world championships. He was twice inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, including as a founding member of the nWo (for New World Order), the villainous faction that reinvigorated his career in the 1990s.

Despite a career marked by controversy, including a high-profile racism scandal that led to his temporary removal from WWE, Hogan remained a revered figure, returning to the Hall of Fame in 2018 and continuing to make appearances into 2025.

Hogan is remembered as one of wrestling’s greatest attractions, credited with selling more tickets than anyone in the sport’s history.

His signature catchphrases, charisma, and athleticism inspired generations both inside and outside the ring. Hulk Hogan is survived by his children and a worldwide legion of Hulkamaniacs.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Carmel and receive free news updates.