Homeless Man Found Hiding In Drainage Pipe After Assault On Putnam Trailway In Carmel: Police

A 35-year-old man was arrested after allegedly attacking someone along the Putnam County Trailway and then hiding in a drainage pipe to evade capture, according to police. 

James Regan, 35. 

 Photo Credit: Putnam County Sheriff's Office
Ben Crnic
The incident happened shortly after 9 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 19, when Putnam County 911 alerted the Carmel Police Department to an assault on the trailway off Old Route 6, police said. 

The victim told officers they had been pushed from behind and punched in the head multiple times.  

Officers from Carmel Police, Kent Police, and the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office launched a search for the suspect, described as a man in his mid-30s, about 5-foot-10, with a beard and a “puffy” coat.  

The suspect — identified by police as James Regan, age 35, who is homeless — was found hiding in a drainage pipe by Kent Police’s K9 unit and taken into custody.

Regan was charged with third-degree assault and released to appear in Carmel Town Court at a later date.

