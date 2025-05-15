Overcast 65°

SHARE

Heroin Bundles Found In Kent Traffic Stop: Duo Arrested, Police Say

A traffic stop in Putnam County led to the arrest of two Dutchess County residents after police say officers discovered multiple bundles of heroin inside the vehicle. 

The traffic stop happened at the intersection of Drew Road and Ludingtonville Road in Kent, police said. 

The traffic stop happened at the intersection of Drew Road and Ludingtonville Road in Kent, police said. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The arrests happened on Thursday, May 8, around 7:20 p.m., when Town of Kent police stopped a car near the intersection of Drew Road and Ludingtonville Road (Route 43), the department announced on Wednesday, May 14. 

During the investigation, officers determined that the driver, Holmes resident Mark Tomkins, age 45, was driving the vehicle with a suspended license. A further search of the vehicle turned up multiple bundles of heroin, police said. 

Tomkins and his passenger, Laura Fucile of Holmes, age 38, were both taken into custody and transported to Kent Police Headquarters for processing.

Both Tomkins and Fucile were charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance. They were arraigned before a judge and released on their own recognizance pending future court dates.

to follow Daily Voice Carmel and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE