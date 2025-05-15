Heroin Bundles Found In Kent Traffic Stop: Duo Arrested, Police Say

The arrests happened on Thursday, May 8, around 7:20 p.m., when Town of Kent police stopped a car near the intersection of Drew Road and Ludingtonville Road (Route 43), the department announced on Wednesday, May 14.

During the investigation, officers determined that the driver, Holmes resident Mark Tomkins, age 45, was driving the vehicle with a suspended license. A further search of the vehicle turned up multiple bundles of heroin, police said.

Tomkins and his passenger, Laura Fucile of Holmes, age 38, were both taken into custody and transported to Kent Police Headquarters for processing.

Both Tomkins and Fucile were charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance. They were arraigned before a judge and released on their own recognizance pending future court dates.

