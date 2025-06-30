Heroin Bags, Felony DWI: Repeat Drunk Driver, Drug Suspect Caught In Kent, Cops Say

The first arrest happened in Kent on Friday night, June 6, around 8:50 p.m., when officers pulled over a vehicle near Kent Recycling on Route 52 for vehicle and traffic law violations. The driver, 27-year-old Oscar Patino of Carmel, was found to be intoxicated after field sobriety tests, the Kent Police Department said on Friday, June 27.

Further investigation revealed that Patino had a prior DWI conviction within the last 10 years, elevating the charge to a felony. He was charged with felony DWI and aggravated DWI, police said.

Patino was processed without incident and released with an appearance ticket for a future court date before Judge Curtiss.

Ten days later, on Monday, June 16, around 11:30 a.m., Kent police stopped another vehicle at the intersection of Route 311 and I-84 for traffic violations. The driver, 34-year-old James Ruyack of Beacon, was found to be operating with a suspended registration, according to the department.

A K-9 unit at the scene helped sniff out several glassine envelopes containing suspected heroin and a baggie with suspected cocaine inside the vehicle, police said.

Ruyack was charged with two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and one count of operating a vehicle with a suspended registration. He was also processed and released on an appearance ticket to appear in court.

