Harmful Algae Blooms, Bacteria Close These Putnam County Beaches

The closures affect a dozen lakes and parks across Putnam Valley, Carmel, Kent, Patterson, Philipstown, and other parts of the county, just as summer heats up and residents seek relief from rising temperatures.

The affected locations include:

North Beach, Lake Peekskill in Putnam Valley – Closed since June 5 due to harmful algae blooms;

Lake Casse Beach, Carmel – Closed June 26 for elevated bacteria;

Patterson Veterans Beach, Patterson – Closed June 26 for elevated bacteria;

Children’s and Spur Beaches, Roaring Brook Lake in Putnam Valley – Closed June 27 for elevated bacteria;

Hilltop Manor and Abele Park (Children’s/Sandy Beach), Lake Oscawana in Putnam Valley – Closed June 27;

Beach #2 and Beach #4, Lake Carmel in Kent – Closed June 26;

Brookdale Gardens Beach, Roaring Brook Lake – Closed June 27;

Secor Beach, Lake Secor in Carmel – Closed June 26;

Trail Club Beach, Pine Pond in Kent – Closed June 26;

Warren Beach, Putnam Lake in Patterson – Closed June 26;

Continental Village, Cortland Lake in Philipstown – Closed since May 24.

According to the Putnam County Department of Health, harmful algae blooms, caused by rapid growth of cyanobacteria, can appear blue-green, green, yellow, brown, or red, and often resemble spilled paint or scum. These blooms can produce toxins that are dangerous to humans and animals, especially when touched, swallowed, or inhaled through water droplets.

Symptoms from exposure can include skin irritation, nausea, headaches, and more severe health effects in vulnerable individuals.

Residents are urged to stay out of water that appears discolored or has visible surface scum. Anyone spotting potential blooms should report them to the beach operator or call the Putnam County Health Department at 845-808-1390.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates on beach reopenings.

