Fires Go Up At Condo Complex, Home On Same Night In Carmel

The fires happened in Carmel on Saturday night, Jan. 11, the town's fire department said on Tuesday, Jan. 14.

The first occurred at the Kings Grant Condominiums, where a cooking fire began in an appliance. Luckily, crews were able to contain the flames to the appliance and prevent further damage.

The second incident happened at a home on Kelly Ridge Road, where a chimney fire began. Crews battled it for an hour before returning to service.

No injuries were reported.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Carmel and receive free news updates.