Fires Go Up At Condo Complex, Home On Same Night In Carmel

Firefighters in a Putnam County town were kept busy with blazes at a condominium complex and residence on the same night.

Carmel firefighters responded to a chimney fire on Kelly Ridge Road. 

 Photo Credit: Carmel Fire Department
Ben Crnic
The fires happened in Carmel on Saturday night, Jan. 11, the town's fire department said on Tuesday, Jan. 14. 

The first occurred at the Kings Grant Condominiums, where a cooking fire began in an appliance. Luckily, crews were able to contain the flames to the appliance and prevent further damage.

The second incident happened at a home on Kelly Ridge Road, where a chimney fire began. Crews battled it for an hour before returning to service. 

No injuries were reported. 

