Dump Truck Hits 5 Crashed Vehicles On I-84 In Kent, Causes Closures

The incident happened around 6:50 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 18 on Interstate 84 westbound in the Putnam County town of Kent, New York State Police announced on Thursday, Dec. 19.

According to investigators, traffic was slowing for an unknown reason when a driver failed to reduce speed in time, triggering a chain-reaction rear-end crash involving five vehicles. They all came to rest in the lanes of travel, blocking the interstate.

Soon after, the driver of an uninvolved dump truck was unable to stop and crashed into the center median, hitting a guide rail, police said.

Three motorists suffered minor injuries and were transported to Danbury Hospital for treatment. All lanes of the highway later reopened.

