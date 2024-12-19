Overcast 42°

SHARE

Dump Truck Hits 5 Crashed Vehicles On I-84 In Kent, Causes Closures

A multi-vehicle crash involving five cars and a dump truck caused lane closures on Interstate 84 and sent three people to the hospital in the Hudson Valley, police said. 

Interstate 84 West in Kent. 

Interstate 84 West in Kent. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The incident happened around 6:50 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 18 on Interstate 84 westbound in the Putnam County town of Kent, New York State Police announced on Thursday, Dec. 19. 

According to investigators, traffic was slowing for an unknown reason when a driver failed to reduce speed in time, triggering a chain-reaction rear-end crash involving five vehicles. They all came to rest in the lanes of travel, blocking the interstate.

Soon after, the driver of an uninvolved dump truck was unable to stop and crashed into the center median, hitting a guide rail, police said.

Three motorists suffered minor injuries and were transported to Danbury Hospital for treatment. All lanes of the highway later reopened. 

to follow Daily Voice Carmel and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE