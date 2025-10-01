Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Drunk Woman Caught With 10-Year-Old Child In Car In Kent: Police

A Dutchess County woman is facing felony charges after allegedly driving drunk with a child in her car in Putnam County, police said.

The traffic stop happened on Route 311 in Kent near Roslyn Drive, police said. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Ben Crnic
The arrest resulted from an incident on Saturday, Sept. 27 at around 1:30 a.m., when officers stopped a vehicle on Route 311 near Roslyn Drive in Kent for traffic violations, the Town of Kent Police Department said on Wednesday, Oct. 1. 

Police said the driver, 31-year-old Jasmin Navas of Wingdale, was found to be intoxicated following field sobriety tests. A 10-year-old child was also in the backseat of the vehicle, authorities added.

Navas was taken into custody and charged with felony DWI under Leandra’s Law, which applies to cases involving children under 16, as well as endangering the welfare of a child. She was also issued several traffic tickets. 

Navas was processed at police headquarters and ordered to appear before a judge at a later date.

