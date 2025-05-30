Drunk Man Found Stopped In Road Caught With Cocaine Bags, Gets DWI Charge In Kent: Sheriff

Diego G. Estrada, 30, of Ossining, was arrested on the night of Wednesday, May 28, after a Putnam County Sheriff’s deputy spotted his vehicle stopped in the road on Route 301 near Hortontown Road in Kent, the Sheriff's Office announced on Friday, May 30.

The deputy approached the vehicle and quickly saw that Estrada appeared to be intoxicated, prompting his arrest, according to authorities.

During the investigation, deputies discovered two bags containing what appeared to be cocaine inside the vehicle, and a third bag was found on him while he was being booked into the Putnam County Correctional Facility, the Sheriff's Office said.

Estrada is now charged with criminal possession of narcotic drugs, DWI, and second-degree promoting prison contraband, as well as other infractions.

Estrada was arraigned the next morning, Thursday, May 29, in Kent Town Court, where he was released on his own recognizance. The court ordered him to report to Putnam County Probation to be fitted with an electronic ankle monitor.

