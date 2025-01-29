Downed Tree, Wires Close Route 36 Stretch In Carmel

The closure of Drewville Road (Route 36) between Stoneleigh Avenue and West Shore Drive was announced by the Carmel Fire Department on Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 3:15 p.m.

According to the fire department, it is not yet known when the road will reopen. Fire officials are now working to extinguish a brush fire and remove the tree from the road with the help of NYSEG.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

