Downed Tree, Wires Close Route 36 Stretch In Carmel

A stretch of Route 36 in Putnam County is closed to traffic thanks to a downed tree and wires in the road.

Drewville Road (Route 36) between Stoneleigh Avenue and West Shore Drive in Carmel is closed due to a brush fire and downed tree. 

The closure of Drewville Road (Route 36) between Stoneleigh Avenue and West Shore Drive was announced by the Carmel Fire Department on Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 3:15 p.m. 

According to the fire department, it is not yet known when the road will reopen. Fire officials are now working to extinguish a brush fire and remove the tree from the road with the help of NYSEG. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

