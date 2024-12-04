Crashes, Dangerous Driving, Multiple DWIs Occur In Putnam Over Holiday Weekend

The arrests, which occurred in Putnam County between Tuesday, Nov. 26, and Wednesday, Dec. 4, were announced by the Putnam County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday.

The first of the incidents happened on Nov. 26, when deputies were dispatched to a two-car crash on Route 311 in Patterson near McManus Road North.

According to the Sheriff's Office, a Honda Passport, driven by 30-year-old Litchfield County resident Agustin Flores of New Milford, Connecticut, had crossed into oncoming traffic and sideswiped a Honda Civic, leaving the Civic's driver injured and requiring hospitalization. Deputies observed signs of intoxication in Flores, who was charged with DWI, Aggravated DWI (BAC .18% or higher), and several traffic violations, authorities said.

The next arrest occurred on Thursday, Nov. 28, when deputies stopped 42-year-old Dutchess County resident Nascimento Samara of Stormville in Carmel after her vehicle nearly struck a deputy's vehicle on Route 52. Samara exhibited signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests, leading to charges of DWI, failure to obey a traffic control device, and unsafe lane changes, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Later that weekend, on Saturday, Nov. 30, deputies in Southeast arrested 28-year-old Dutchess County resident Erick Gamez-Castillo of Dover Plains after stopping his vehicle on Route 22 for failing to stay in his lane. Gamez-Castillo was charged with DWAI (Drugs and Alcohol), criminal possession of a controlled substance, and several other violations, including driving without a license and drinking alcohol in his vehicle, authorities reported.

The arrests then continued into December. On Sunday, Dec. 1, deputies in Southeast stopped Fairfield County resident Arnolfo Morales, age 32, of Danbury, Connecticut, on Danbury Road for failing to stay in his lane. Morales failed sobriety tests and was charged with DWI and unsafe lane changes, the Sheriff's Office said.

The final arrest occurred on Wednesday, Dec. 4, when deputies found a vehicle that did not move at a green light on the Interstate 84 westbound exit ramp at Route 312 in Southeast. The driver, 54-year-old Peter Nusser of New Milford, failed sobriety tests and refused a chemical test. Nusser, who had a prior DWI conviction within the last decade, was charged with Felony DWI, refusal to take a breath test, and several other violations. Deputies also discovered multiple open warrants against Nusser, and he was held pending arraignment, according to authorities.

