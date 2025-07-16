Mostly Cloudy 86°

Crash At Carmel Intersection Prompts Renewed Calls For Traffic Light On Social Media

Residents are calling for the installation of a traffic light at a busy Putnam County intersection that was the scene of a two-car crash on Tuesday afternoon, July 15. 

The crash scene at the intersection of Route 6 and Crane Road in Carmel. 

 Photo Credit: Mahopac Volunteer Fire Department
Ben Crnic
Email me

The crash happened at around 4:20 p.m. at the intersection of Route 6 and Crane Road in Carmel, where two cars collided, according to the Mahopac Volunteer Fire Department. 

The incident resulted in minor injuries, firefighters said. 

In the comments of the department's social media post about the crash, residents said a traffic light is needed to avoid similar incidents from happening again. 

"Would be nice to have a traffic light there! What’s it going to take? It’s ridiculous getting out of Crane Rd there," wrote one commenter. 

Another compared the situation to a classic game: "Agreed! Sometimes I feel like I’m playing the old school Frogger game there." 

