'Check Washing': Man Tried Stealing Thousands Of Dollars At Carmel Credit Unions, DA Says

Dutchess County resident Tahmel Gordon of Poughkeepsie was found guilty by a Putnam County jury of charges connected to a "check washing" scheme, Putnam County District Attorney Robert Tendy announced on Thursday, Jan. 16.

According to the DA's Office, Gordon and three accomplices traveled from Poughkeepsie to Hudson Valley Credit Union branches in Mahopac and Carmel, where they attempted to cash “washed” checks—altered to reflect higher amounts—written for $8,700 and $7,600.

Bank tellers and law enforcement quickly identified the checks as fraudulent, and Gordon was apprehended at the scene. He was also found in possession of four additional forged checks.

Gordon was arrested on Nov. 20, 2023, following an investigation by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office and Carmel Police Department.

During his trial, evidence showed that Gordon coordinated the scheme in the days leading up to his arrest, conducting internet searches of the banks and account holders and sending text messages detailing his plans.

He was found guilty of two counts of third-degree attempted grand larceny; four counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument; and one count of fifth-degree conspiracy.

Tendy said the case highlights a growing trend of check fraud in the region.

“We have seen a spike in these check fraud schemes in our county,” he said, adding, "Criminals will steal checks from mailboxes and 'wash' the amount from the checks, insert a new amount often for thousands of dollars, and then attempt to cash those checks at the bank. The criminals are often from out of county, and the intended victims are often senior citizens."

"They should know that when we catch them, we will prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law and request the maximum amount of jail time," Tendy continued.

Gordon’s sentencing is scheduled for Tuesday, March 11, before Judge Joseph Spofford.

