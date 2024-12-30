Carmel, Yorktown Named Among Safest Towns In Country In New Rankings

In their list of the 25 Safest Small Cities and Towns in the US released on Monday, Dec. 16, the personal finance website ranked towns from Westchester, Putnam, and Orange counties among the country's municipalities with the lowest crime numbers.

The following towns were named:

Yorktown, which took No. 6;

Carmel, which took No. 7;

Wallkill, which took No. 8.

In order to make their rankings, MoneyGeek took a look at 2023 standardized crime statistics reported to the FBI. The website also used the FBI's population data to determine crime rates per 100,000 people.

Only municipalities with populations between 30,000 and 100,000 residents were considered for the study, and a total of 1,061 cities were included.

Part of the data presented in the rankings was "crime cost per capita," or the "Societal cost of crime per resident." According to MoneyGeek, Yorktown's crime cost per capita is $57; Carmel's is $64; and Wallkill's is $68.

In response to the rankings, the Carmel Police Department said its town's place on the list was "not too shabby" in a social media post on Monday, Dec. 30:

"Moving up one spot from eighth last year to seventh this year shows that the hard work and dedication of the men and women of Carmel PD never stops, but it's not just CPD. We thank the continued support of the Carmel Town Board, and our residents, merchants, and visitors for keeping Carmel among the safest towns in the country!" the department wrote.

The department also joked about Carmel coming up just behind neighboring Yorktown on the list:

"Look out Yorktown Police Department we're coming for you guys! 😁" the department said.

Click here to view the full rankings from MoneyGeek.

