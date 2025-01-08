Carmel HS Put Into Lockdown During Police Chase: Suspect In Custody

The incident started around 11:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8 when a driver failed to stop for New York State Police and Putnam County Sheriff’s deputies on I-84 in Putnam County, according to Carmel Police.

The suspect then drove through the town of Carmel into Mahopac, prompting law enforcement to respond with heightened caution.

As a result of the situation, Carmel High School implemented a temporary hold-in-place to ensure the safety of students and staff. The measure was taken "out of an abundance of caution," according to police.

The hold-in-place order was lifted after law enforcement apprehended the suspect. Authorities confirmed that the driver is now in custody and that there is no danger to the public.

The suspect's name has not been made public.

This is a developing story. Check back with Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Carmel and receive free news updates.