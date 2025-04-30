In a social media post shared Wednesday, April 30, the Carmel Cinema, located at 150 Route 52 in the ShopRite Plaza, confirmed that its final day of business will be Thursday, May 29, 2025.

“We regret to inform you that the cinema will be closing at the end of the month,” the post read, thanking loyal customers for their support:

“Thank you again for allowing us to experience the magic of movies with you these past 15 years.”

Moviegoers who still have Carmel Cinema gift cards are encouraged to use or redeem them before the closing date. Gift cards can also be used or exchanged for cash at The Bank Street Theater in New Milford, Connecticut, which the owners also operate.

The post did not specify a reason for the closure.

The announcement drew an outpouring of support and sadness from fans and community members, many of whom reminisced about childhood memories and movie nights at the theater.

"So unfortunate! It was great having a local theater to see first run movies! My husband and I were just there yesterday!!!" wrote one commenter.

Another wrote, "Nooooooo!!! We love this theater so much!!"

Click here to follow Daily Voice Carmel and receive free news updates.