Car Plunges Off Road, Into Pole In Carmel

The crash happened at the intersection of Stoneleigh Avenue and Drewville Road in Carmel shortly after 12 a.m. on Saturday, May 10, according to the Carmel Fire Department.

Emergency responders from Carmel Fire, Carmel Volunteer Ambulance Corps, and the Carmel Police Department were dispatched to the scene following reports of a car off the roadway.

Arriving crews found that the car had hit a telephone pole and that the driver was trapped inside.

Using hydraulic tools, firefighters were able to get the driver out, who was soon taken to a nearby hospital by Carmel EMS.

The scene was turned over to NYSEG to handle the replacement of the damaged utility pole.

