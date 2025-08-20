‘Captain Mark Jones’ Phone Scam Targets Putnam County Residents, Sheriff Warns

The incident happened in Putnam County, where a Carmel resident reported receiving a call from a man claiming to be “Captain Mark Jones” with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, the Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday, Aug. 20.

The caller told the resident there was an outstanding warrant and requested payment to clear it. Deputies said there is no Captain Mark Jones at the Sheriff’s Office and emphasized they would never call people to demand payment.

Officials advised anyone who gets a similar call to hang up immediately. If you have already sent money to a scammer, contact the Sheriff’s Office at 845-225-4300 for help.

