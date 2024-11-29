Blaze Breaks Out At Meadowland Auto Dealership In Carmel On Thanksgiving Night

The blaze broke out in Putnam County just before 10 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 28, at Meadowland Car Dealership in Carmel, according to authorities.

Firefighters from the Carmel Fire Department arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the building on Route 6 near Old Route 6.

Crews traced the fire to a heating unit on the roof and in the building’s maintenance area, the Carmel Fire Department said.

No injuries were reported.

"Thanks to the swift response and coordinated efforts, the fire was quickly extinguished with minimal damage," the Carmel FD said, noting that "crews performed ventilation and overhaul to ensure the building was safe before clearing the scene."

The Brewster Fire Department assisted on the scene, with firefighters clearing the area after about an hour.

