Carr, a Northern Westchester resident who called Somers home, died on Tuesday, Dec. 17 at the age of 85, according to his obituary.

Born on Sept. 30, 1938, in Brooklyn to Edward and Minnie Carr, Carr was a proud Brooklyn native and lifelong Mets fan. He graduated from Erasmus Hall High School and earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Queens College, where he participated in academic and extracurricular activities such as the Tau Delta Phi fraternity.

Carr also received his Doctor of Medicine degree with honors from SUNY Buffalo School of Medicine in 1964 and was recognized for his undergraduate medical research.

His career began with an internship and residency at Maimonides Hospital in Brooklyn. He then went on to serve as a Captain in the United States Army Medical Corps during the Vietnam War, earning the Combat Medical Badge before being honorably discharged in 1968.

After returning to New York, Carr began a long career in private practice in Mahopac, specializing in internal medicine and serving as an attending physician at Putnam Hospital.

He held numerous leadership roles, including Medical Director of Alcohol & Substance Abuse Services, the Carmel Narcotics Guidance Council, and the Westchester-Putnam Hospice Program, which he helped develop. He was a past president of the Putnam County Medical Society and worked with organizations like the Putnam County Community Services Board and the Westchester/Putnam Chapter of the American Heart Association.

Later in his career, Dr. Carr served as the medical director at Putnam Ridge Nursing Home and Daytop Village, continuing his commitment to patient care well into retirement.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Dr. Carr enjoyed photography, capturing the people and places he loved.

He also cherished time with his family, including his beloved wife, Diane Libertini Carr; his children from a prior marriage, Gayle (Avery Jenkins), Brett (Kimberly Carr), and Rachel (David Whitehead); and his stepson, Michael Libertini (Jamie). He was a proud grandfather to Shayna, Miriam (Richard Maloney), Hannah, Ella, and Jordan, and step-grandfather to Lily and Mackenzie. He is also survived by his nephew, Mark Keizer. Dr. Carr was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Francine Keizer.

